West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

WTBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.92. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 305,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

