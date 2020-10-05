Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,604.50

Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,604.50 ($20.97) and last traded at GBX 1,483.50 ($19.38), with a volume of 2757711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,280 ($16.73).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50).

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,281.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,061.66.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

