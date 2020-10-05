Webchain Achieves Market Cap of $59,430.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, ChaoEX , RaisEX and Coinroom.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.01010698 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003455 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 72.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Webchain

WEB is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, EscoDEX, BiteBTC, ChaoEX , STEX and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

