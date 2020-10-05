Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $420.00

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 5336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.