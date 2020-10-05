Warwick Smith Purchases 11,000 Shares of Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) Stock

Seven Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SVW) insider Warwick Smith purchased 11,000 shares of Seven Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$18.36 ($13.11) per share, with a total value of A$201,916.00 ($144,225.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$14.00 and its 200 day moving average is A$15.82.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Media Investments, Energy, and Other Investments segments.

