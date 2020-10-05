WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s (WRTBY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WRTBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $1.52 on Friday. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.79.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

