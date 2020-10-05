Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCC. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

HCC opened at $17.50 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,292,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after buying an additional 589,483 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after buying an additional 1,281,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after buying an additional 169,126 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

