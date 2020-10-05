Warburg Research Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €40.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.53 ($33.57).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

ETR DRI opened at €18.64 ($21.93) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12 month high of €32.88 ($38.68).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.