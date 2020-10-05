Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Acquires 127,052 Shares

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 127,052 shares of Wam Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$266,428.04 ($190,305.75).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.01.

Get Wam Global alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This is an increase from Wam Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2%.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.