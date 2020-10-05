Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $157.50 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $398.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.16. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $137,047,737 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 771.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

