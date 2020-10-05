W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 52-Week High at $372.35

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $372.35 and last traded at $371.93, with a volume of 9080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $359.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Insiders have sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

