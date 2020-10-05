Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Argus downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,823. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $150.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.