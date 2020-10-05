Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.34. 203,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 324,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $424.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.