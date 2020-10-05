Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.34. 203,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 324,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $424.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

