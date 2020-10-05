VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Purchases $198,250.00 in Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $198,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Beat Kahli purchased 1,600 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $12,336.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 3,576 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Beat Kahli bought 50,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Beat Kahli bought 13,552 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $104,892.48.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Beat Kahli acquired 34,462 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $244,335.58.

On Monday, September 14th, Beat Kahli acquired 26,641 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $176,629.83.

On Thursday, September 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 31,097 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $195,289.16.

On Monday, July 13th, Beat Kahli purchased 150,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $858,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VOXX International Corp has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.77.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VOXX International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VOXX International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

