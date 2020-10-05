Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

