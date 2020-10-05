Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.91 million, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 4,333 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $131,029.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $303,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,384 shares of company stock worth $1,702,363 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

