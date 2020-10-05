Vinci (DG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vinci (EPA: DG):

10/5/2020 – Vinci was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Vinci was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Vinci was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Vinci was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Vinci was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Vinci was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2020 – Vinci was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Vinci was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Vinci was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Vinci was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vinci stock traded up €3.10 ($3.65) during trading on Monday, reaching €73.34 ($86.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.94. Vinci SA has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.