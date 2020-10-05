Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 239,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period.

VIE traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 10,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.76. Viela Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.