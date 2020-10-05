Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.57.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 239,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period.
Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.29.
Viela Bio Company Profile
Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.
