VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.94. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, analysts expect that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

