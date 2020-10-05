Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

VERU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $2.50 on Friday. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $174.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 12,842.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 321,069 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 313,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

