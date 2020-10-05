VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 1,254 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

VERITY Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 22.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.