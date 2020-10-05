Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,111 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,045 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Verisign by 31.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the second quarter valued at $9,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 231.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Verisign during the second quarter valued at $5,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $202.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.