Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Horan Capital Management

Horan Capital Management boosted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Verisign accounts for about 1.1% of Horan Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Verisign were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,840,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verisign by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,447,000 after purchasing an additional 123,370 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total transaction of $1,233,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,885 shares in the company, valued at $181,145,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $1,000,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares in the company, valued at $31,674,011.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,111 shares of company stock worth $16,830,045 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.60.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

