Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Up 12.9% in September

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 332,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERO. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,045.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring purchased 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $51,923.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERO stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.67. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

