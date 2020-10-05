VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Up 7.7%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 4,531,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,306,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

VBIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $677.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.79.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,678,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,519 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 45.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 193.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 312,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

