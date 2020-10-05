Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $116,150.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $116,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $123,690.00.

VRNS stock opened at $116.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 333,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,822 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $15,818,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 348.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after buying an additional 138,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

