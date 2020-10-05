Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Major Shareholder Sells $599,981.00 in Stock

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $599,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vapotherm stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. Vapotherm Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAPO. ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 39.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 39.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

