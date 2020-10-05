Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is VERITY Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 90,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.