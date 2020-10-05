Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 199.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.42. 14,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,541. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

