Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,668.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 111,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,393. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

