Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

