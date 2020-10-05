Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.
NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.
In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.