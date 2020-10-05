Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,290 shares in the company, valued at $623,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $162,279 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $136,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $144,000.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.