ValuEngine Upgrades WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $48.50 on Thursday. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.31.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

