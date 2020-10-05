ValuEngine Upgrades WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $48.50 on Thursday. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.31.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

