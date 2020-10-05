ValuEngine Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UniCredit from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.