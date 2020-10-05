ValuEngine Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. SEA has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SEA by 18.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $570,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 65.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SEA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,637 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 23.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

