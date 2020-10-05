ValuEngine Upgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.42.

PEGA stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $135.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $93,059.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,845.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $266,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,259.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,100 in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $214,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Pegasystems by 38.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

