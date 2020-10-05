ValuEngine Upgrades Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OSH. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

