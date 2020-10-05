ValuEngine Upgrades Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

NYSE VAC opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

