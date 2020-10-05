ValuEngine Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,806.52.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,710.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,799.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,609.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after buying an additional 157,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

