ValuEngine Upgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.80 and a beta of 0.79. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $233,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

