ValuEngine Upgrades Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.80 and a beta of 0.79. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $233,000.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
