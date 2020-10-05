ValuEngine Upgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of APDN opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $38.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 304.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

