ValuEngine Lowers Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Shares of TEO opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.44. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 108.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $313,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.