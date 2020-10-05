ValuEngine Lowers Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKT. Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.12.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

