ValuEngine Lowers Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKT. Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $7.70 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.12.

NYSE:SKT opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $601.96 million, a PE ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

