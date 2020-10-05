ValuEngine Lowers Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

STRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.40.

STRA stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Strategic Education by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,728,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,450,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,717,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 44.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 203,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

