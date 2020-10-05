ValuEngine Lowers Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Savara stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Savara has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara in the first quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Savara by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Savara by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 157.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,555 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

