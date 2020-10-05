ValuEngine Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RKT. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of RKT opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.50.

