ValuEngine Lowers Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iteris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Iteris had a net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Iteris by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iteris by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Iteris by 110.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 44.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Iteris by 125.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.