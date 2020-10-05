ValuEngine Lowers FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

