ValuEngine Lowers FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.
FLIR Systems stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
