ValuEngine Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $359.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.61.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $368.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

